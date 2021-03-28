Justin Bieber's Mom Reacts to His Latest Tattoo

Justin Bieber recently added a new tattoo to his collection -- and his mom is still getting used to it. The "Holy" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off his latest tattoo, a peach in honor of his new song "Peaches."

The new ink sits in a small spot on Bieber's neck. "🍑✏️ @_dr_woo_," he captioned the post, which shows tattoo artist Dr. Woo tattooing him, and then a close-up shot of the piece.

Fans took to the comments to marvel at the tattoo, while Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, wrote, "Don’t you have enough yet? 😩."

Bieber said in an interview last week that he was considering getting a tattoo to commemorate his sixth studio album, Justice -- and said it would likely be a small peach in honor of his favorite song on the record.

The GRAMMY winner's torso, neck and arms are all covered in ink, but he admitted there's one part of his body that's off-limits. "I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands," he revealed in an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up. "So I don't think I'm going to get tattoos on my hands."

"Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands, I don't know," he continued. "But that's really one of my only places left [to get ink], or my feet or my legs."

