Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Make Their Romance Instagram Official on New Year's Eve

Justin Hartley is making his new relationship Instagram official.

The This Is Us star shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo of him and actress Sofia Pernas on New Year's Eve, saying goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021.

This marks the first time Hartley or Pernas, who had been rumored to be dating earlier this year, addressed their relationship on social media.

"Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!" Hartley, 43, captioned the sweet selfie.

Pernas also posted a photo on her Instagram, saying "sayonara" to a trying year.

The 31-year-old actress, who previously worked together with Hartley on The Young and the Restless, wrote in the caption, "Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."

Hartley, who is in the middle of divorce proceedings with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, and Pernas sparked romance rumors in May when they were spotted kissing.

A source told ET at the time that Hartley and Pernas "are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic."

Their new romance comes amid Hartley's divorce from Chrishell Stause, the aftermath of which was shown on Selling Sunset. The source added in May that "Chrishell is upset because they only split at the end of 2019, but she understands they both need to move on."

Stause is currently dating Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, and the two recently spent Christmas together with Stause's family.

The 39-year-old admitted in an October interview it's been difficult seeing Hartley dating again.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” Stause told People magazine. “I’ve had to start over so many times in my life,” she tells the publication. “I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark.”