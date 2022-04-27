Justin Lin Exits 'Fast X' as Director Days Into Production

Justin Lin is stepping back from his Fast and Furious family. On Tuesday, the director shared a statement announcing that he would not be helming the upcoming 10th installment, Fast X, but will be remaining on the film as a producer.

Lin's announcement comes just days after production had begun on the upcoming film -- he also directed F9, which was released last summer, and was set to direct the upcoming 11th Fast film.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin's statement read. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

Lin's announcement comes shortly after Jason Momoa and Brie Larson were announced as the franchise's newest members.