Justin Theroux on His Apple TV+ Series and If That Means He’ll Work With Jennifer Aniston Again (Exclusive)

Justin Theroux isn't ruling out working with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, now that they're both part of the Apple TV+ family.

The 49-year-old actor-writer is starring in The Mosquito Coast, which premieres April 30 on the streaming service. Meanwhile, Aniston fans are anxiously awaiting season two of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

Aniston and Theroux first co-starred in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust together, and who's to say they won't do so again on the small screen!

"Listen, if they wanna send me some pages," Theroux quipped to ET's Rachel Smith about possibly joining The Morning Show, which Aniston also executive produces.

Theroux also shared what his experience has been like with Apple TV+, and whether his ex gave him any advice.

"She's doing a totally different show. She's in Los Angeles, obviously, shooting her show and bopping around there. So, it was sort of apples and oranges as far as our productions go," he said of Aniston.

As for whether the two stay in touch, Theroux noted, "We check in and I think we're both having fabulous experiences working with Apple TV+. ...It's that perfect balance of support, and also not controlling the creative."

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux attend the ceremony honoring Jason Bateman with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

In addition to being up for an appearance on The Morning Show, Theroux fans have also been wondering whether he's been approached to make a cameo in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival after playing two different characters in the TV series.

During season one's "The Monogamists" episode, Theroux played Jared, an acquaintance of Carrie Bradshaw's friend, Stanford, who bragged about the "kicka** review" his book had just received. Then, in season two's "Shortcomings" episode, Theroux took on the role of Vaughn Wysel, who Carrie briefly dated before realizing that she's more in love with his family than him.

Theroux told ET that he's down to play yet another one of Carrie Bradshaw's flings in And Just Like That. "I'd like to be another love interest of Sarah Jessica [Parker's]," he said, before pondering why he might have been cast twice on the show. "I feel like they went through every actor in New York City at the time because it was such a huge show. I think that's why I got to play two characters, because they just had burned through everybody. ...The wheel of fortune came around to me again."

While fans will have to wait and see if he lands roles in The Morning Show and/or the SATC revival, Theroux is very excited to be starring in The Mosquito Coast, especially since it's an adaptation of a book his uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote. The story follows idealist Allie Fox, played by Theroux in the Apple TV+ show, who uproots his family and moves them to the jungles of Latin America to make a utopia.

"Whenever you do a book or any adaptation, there's always sort of this invisible wall between you and the creator. You don't really wanna mess with it," he said of not feeling pressure from his uncle with his new role. "You want to obviously be able to mind them for their ideas."

That being said, Theroux did reach out to the author from time to time. "I had this built-in, pre-existing relationship that I could just pick up the phone, call him, ask him questions, have a coffee with him, pick his brain," he explained. "It was kind of great. It was like having a library. Anytime you want to go do some research, you can just do it."

In 1986, The Mosquito Coast was made into a movie starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, but Theroux said he's tried really hard not to compare his performance to that of Ford.

"I didn't want to look or feel like I was cribbing from [Ford] or taking anything ...I did my best to sort of forget his performance and focus on the material that I was given, which was different than his script," he shared. "Then, once I saw it, there are similarities just because when you're given the same character, you're gonna come to some of the same conclusions as an actor. You could watch two productions of Hamlet, and Hamlet is still Hamlet. Allie Fox is still Allie Fox."

The Mosquito Coast, also starring Melissa George, premieres April 30 on Apple TV+.