Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Show Major PDA in Pics From Her 20th Birthday Party

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi aren't shying away from some PDA! The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share black-and-white pics from her 20th birthday party, which was attended by her 24-year-old beau and other pals.

In one racy shot, Gerber and Elordi grin as he stands behind her with both his hands and hers on her chest. Another pic of the pair shows Elordi's hand around Gerber's waist as they sit at a table.

Other photos from Gerber's post show her dancing with one friend, sitting in a bathtub with another, and being presented a cake by two pals, one of whom is 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette.

"film from my 20th," Gerber, who wore a sequin-covered dress to the bash, captioned her post, which came more than a week after her Sept. 3 birthday.

Gerber's birthday post came just days after she made her Met Gala debut, wearing a black gown by Oscar de la Renta, according to Vogue.

The outlet notes that, following the event, Gerber was joined by Elordi at Justin Bieber's after-party, where she sported a black, naked mini dress by the same designer. The couple was spotted entering the party holding hands, according to pics obtained by the outlet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

As for Gerber and Elordi's relationship, the pair was first linked in September 2020, when they were photographed eating dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California. They were next spotted kissing in Los Angeles and vacationing with her parents in Los Cabos, Mexico.

They went Instagram official shortly thereafter, when they dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween.

In May, the model gushed over her beau, telling Vogue that "being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions."

"Lust is touching other people or wanting them," she added, "but love is really seeing someone." The next month, Gerber called Elordi "my love" in a sweet birthday tribute.