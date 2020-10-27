Kaitlyn Bristowe Channels Cruella de Vil for Spooktacular 'DWTS' Paso Doble

Dancing With the Stars went spooky for Villains Night -- and Kaitlyn Bristowe's costume couldn't be more up her alley. The former Bachelorette and proud dog mom channeled Cruella de Vil for a Paso Doble with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

"I've always loved 101 Dalmatians, but I could not be more opposite than Cruella de Vil," Kaitlyn said in a pre-dance package, opening up about how she rescued her two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, from South Korea.

Kaitlyn and Artem brought some power to the ballroom as they danced it out to "Disturbia" by Rihanna, which is just what Kaitlyn was hoping to deliver.

"I feel like this is the time to show the judges I can hit those moves harder," she said, referencing the judges' comments last week about her having to "attack" her dances more.

The pair's performance impressed judge Derek Hough, who called the performance a "great way to end the show."

However, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba wanted more.

"You are a good dancer and I saw you trying really hard tonight. But what didn't go right was the lift and ... it felt like at moments you gave up. I felt like your spirit dropped," Carrie Ann said. "I don't want to discourage you, because you are a great dancer, but it was another not great dance of yours."



"For me, I know you're very good, but it felt rushed," Bruno shared.

Kaitlyn and Artem earned a score of 24/30 for their performance.

Kaitlyn and Artem have been killing it week after week on DWTS. Their Samba last week earned them three 9s, for a total of 27/30, and completely surprised Kaitlyn -- especially after Carrie Ann critiqued her for holding back when it comes to dancing with her full range of emotions.

"I was not expecting the 9 [from Carrie Ann], so when that happened I was like, 'OK, now I really want to show her next week that I can do it," Kaitlyn told ET after the show.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.