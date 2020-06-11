Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Reaction to 'The Bachelorette' Shakeup (Exclusive)

This week's episode of The Bachelorette was one for the books -- and Kaitlyn Bristowe had some thoughts on the dramatic events that unfolded.

In an unexpected twist, Clare Crawley's journey came to an end when she fell for contestant Dale Moss roughly two weeks into filming. After viewers saw their intense connection play out, Dale proposed and Clare -- who stepped out earlier this week with a massive engagement ring -- accepted. Following the engagement, producers brought in Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette for the remaining 16 remaining men.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Kaitlyn, as well as her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, during rehearsals on Friday to get her thoughts on Clare's quick engagement and Bachelorette shakeup.

"I think they have a better chance than a lot of other Bachelor couples, because they get to have this foundation of such true love that they didn't go through the rest of the show," shares Kaitlyn -- who led the 11th season of The Bachelorette. "She didn't have to go through all these other relationships with guys to finally pick him at the end. She was like, 'No, I know what I want and it's you.' And that is better foundation to start on than most couples who come off the show."

"So I have hope for them, and I know people are really hard on them, because it's been like three weeks and people think she blew up the show. But I think it's a modern-day romance."

Kaitlyn, on her end, has been in touch with Clare and supporting her through her journey.

"We have the group Bachelorette talk, so all the girls are in there, supporting one another and she just seems so happy," she notes, adding that Dale is "probably overwhelmed" with everything going on.

"That is a whirlwind in itself to just be on that show, but for everything to happen in that short amount of time, he's probably like, 'What's happening with my life?'" she adds. "He knows he's in love with her. He knows he wants to be with her, but then you're like, 'Oh, you have to propose,' and he's probably just overwhelmed."

As for the rumors that Clare was "forced" out of the show, Kaitlyn doesn't believe so after seeing the latest Bachelorette episode.

"I can't see how [she would have been forced out], because she seemed pretty willing to leave and go with this guy. And it seemed like it was pretty 'game over' from the beginning anyways," she says. "So I don't think she was forced to do anything, but [producers] might've been excited that they could get Tayshia out of this too because Tayshia's an incredible person and I think she's gonna be an amazing Bachelorette."

"I've wanted her to be the Bachelorette for a while. I think she is so well spoken. She's so intelligent. She's beautiful. She's kind," Kaitlyn marvels. "I think she'll make great TV and I just think she's the perfect person for The Bachelorette."

