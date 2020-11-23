Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases If Jason Tartick Will Propose on 'DWTS' Finale Night (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe's boyfriend, Jason Tartick, has been by her side since the start of her Dancing With the Stars journey -- and win or lose, he'll be there for the end of it. In an interview with ET's Lauren Zima during a break from rehearsals, Kaitlyn opened up about whether she could end Monday's season 29 finale with the mirrorball and a proposal.

"Yeah, maybe," the former Bachelorette said when asked if Jason could pop the question when she gets home after the show on Monday. "I don't know when it's coming."

Kaitlyn actually thought Jason might have been proposing when she got the invitation to compete on DWTS. She got the news while she and Jason were catching up with Chris Harrison on a June episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!

Jason reached for his AirPods in his pocket, and Kaitlyn thought it was a ring. (Jason revealed to ET that producers asked him if he'd like to propose on the show, but he turned it down, knowing Kaitlyn didn't want another TV proposal.)

Kaitlyn confirmed to ET at DWTS rehearsals that she still feels the same way.

"[Jason] knows I don't want to do my second proposal on TV. I've already done that," said the Off the Vine podcast host, who got engaged to Shawn Booth on The Bachelorette in 2015. The pair broke up in September 2018, and she started dating Tartick in early 2019.

"I feel like, let me have the mirrorball moment and then do it after," Kaitlyn added.

"We have to have a mirrorball," her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, chimed in.

"Yes, Jason won't propose to me unless I win the mirrorball," Kaitlyn joked.

Kaitlyn and Artem are one of four couples who have made it into the season 29 finals, along with Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, tune into Entertainment Tonight on Monday to hear more from the remaining contestants. Check your local listings here.