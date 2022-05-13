Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Share a Kiss in PDA-Filled Pics

Kaley Cuoco’s quest for new love may have reached the finish line! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star recently took to Instagram with new PDA pics with her boyfriend, Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey.

The post comes just a few weeks after Cuoco and Pelphrey confirmed their relationship, also on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted sharing a dinner with friends this week at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles.

"Kaley seemed to be having a lot of fun," a source tells ET. "At one point, she rubbed Tom's neck. During their meal, a dog snuck up and went towards Kaley and she was super sweet to the dog and petting it and asked the owner of the dog what its name was. It seemed like the whole group had a great night."

Last year, Cuoco announced her divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook. In April, she told Glamour that she would never remarry. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she noted. "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Before her relationship with Cook, Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013-2015.