Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Beautiful Newborn Baby Girl, Matilda

Kaley Cuoco can't help but show off her beautiful new bundle of joy! After welcoming her first child, daughter Matilda, on March 30, the Flight Attendant star is sharing a sweet look at her bright-eyed newborn on social media.

In a new photo uploaded to Cuoco's Instagram Story, baby Matilda is wrapped in a pink blanket and gazes up intently. The 37-year-old actress also posted a video of the baby hiccupping while meeting her friend and stylist, Daniela Viviana Romero, and crying in the arms of her assistant, Emma Madeline Ross.

Both Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of images of Matilda last week, shortly after her birth. In the pics, Matilda is wrapped in the signature white, pink and blue hospital blanket and hat, while Pelphrey shows off the name "Kaley" inked with an arrow on his ring finger.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Back in February, Cuoco told ET that she was going to be winging it when it came to motherhood.

"I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she said. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Cuoco added, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

It was in October that the Big Bang Theory alum revealed she was expecting. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," she wrote in her social media announcement. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

At the time of their pregnancy announcement, a source told ET, "It's a crazy time for them, but they're truly so excited. Kaley knows this is the right person. She can't wait to become a mother. They've had so much love and support since the announcement."