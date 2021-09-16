Kaley Cuoco's Ex Karl Cook Asks for 'Miscellaneous Jewelry' Back and Denial of Spousal Support in Divorce

Kaley Cuoco's ex, Karl Cook, responded to her divorce filing on the same day the 35-year-old actress filed for divorce, Sept. 3. In documents obtained by ET, 30-year-old Cook cites "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the divorce, and asks to be given back certain personal items.

Cuoco and Cook have a prenup, and neither is seeking spousal support in the divorce. They will also both be responsible for their own attorney fees. In his filing, Cook does ask to be given back "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," as well as his "earnings and accumulations" that he made before, during and after their separation. As for separate and community property assets, Cook's filing notes that it should be divided according to their prenup.

Cuoco and Cook -- an equestrian and the son of billionaire businessman Scott Cook -- announced they were divorcing on Sept. 3, after three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," their statement reads. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Back in 2018, ET spoke with both Cuoco and Cook, and she shared how she grew to love him even more after getting married.

"I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did," Cuoco shared. "I'm just so happy to come home to him every day. He's my dream guy."

Cook agreed, saying at the time, "It's great. I think... you learn to [be] better together and that's the joy."