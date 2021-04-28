Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi Share Historic Moment During Congressional Joint Session

It was a historic day in the U.S.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made history during President Joe Biden's first address to Congress on Wednesday. The two female politicians were applauded and praised as they took their places on the dais, as it marked the first time that two women sat behind the President during an address to Congress.

"Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium," Biden exclaimed as he kicked off his first joint session of Congress, adding, "And it's about time!"

Harris, 56, and Pelosi, 81, commemorated the special moment by sharing an elbow bump and also applauding one another.

Before taking her seat and walking into the House Chamber, Harris was asked by ABC reporter Allison Pecorin, "What is the significance of two women sitting behind the President tonight?"

"Normal," the VP proudly expressed.

In 2007, Pelosi became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. She regained the position in January 2019. As for Harris, it was an emotional moment when she became the first female Vice President, as well as the first person of color, to hold the position.

As the joint Congress hearing aired, celebrities and viewers alike took to social media to commemorate the iconic scene. Alyssa Milano tweeted a screenshot, adding, "This is history right here. #herstory #JointSession."

Valerie Jarrett also wrote, "History! Finally!!"

Yvette Nicole Brown also celebrated the moment, tweeting in part, "Tonight two brilliant, principled women will be standing behind @POTUS…Thanks for being role models for us all @SpeakerPelosi and @VP."

