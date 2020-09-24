Kamala Harris Declares That the World 'Must Never Stop Speaking' Breonna Taylor's Name

Kamala Harris is speaking out in the wake of the grand jury's decision regarding the death of Breonna Taylor. The Democratic vice-presidential nominee took to Twitter to encourage people to continue fighting for equality and justice.

"Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister," Harris tweeted Wednesday evening, after a grand jury charged former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The charges relate to Hankison shooting into neighboring apartments during the incident, not Taylor's death itself, the Associated Press reported. No other officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged.

"We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants," Harris added.

On Thursday, she shared similar sentiments in a tweet that echoed the cries for police reform since the killing of Taylor on March 13.

"Keep speaking Breonna Taylor’s name," Harris tweeted.

Shortly after Harris' post on Thursday, Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, posted for the first time since the grand jury's indictment when she shared a portrait of her daughter to Instagram.

"It’s still Breonna Taylor for me💙💔💙 #ThesystemfailedBreonna," Palmer captioned the post.

Harris' response to the grand jury's decision comes amid a large outcry from celebrities, politicians and public figures across the country.

For more on Taylor's death and the social unrest spurred by police brutality and extrajudicial violence and killings across the country, see the video below.