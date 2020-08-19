Kamala Harris Praises Joe Biden's Character After Security Guard Shares 'Touching Moment' in DNC Speech

Tuesday's DNC was filled with powerful, memorable moments -- but for Kamala Harris, one touching address stood out. The senator and candidate for vice president took to Twitter to share her praise for a security guard who shared her story of friendship with the former vice president.

Joe Biden officially accepted the nomination for the Democratic candidate for president on Tuesday and was first nominated by Jacquelyn -- a security guard whose passing interaction with Biden in 2019 became a media sensation.

The security guard, who works at the offices of The New York Times, spoke during the second night of the virtual convention and shared her story of meeting Biden, with whom she sparked a surprising connection.

"In the short time I spent with Joe Biden, I could tell he really saw me, that he actually cared, that my life meant something to him," Jacquelyn shared. "I knew that, even when he went off into his important meeting, he would take my story with him. That's because Joe Biden has room in his heart for more than just himself."

Jacquelyn was chosen to be the first to officially nominate Biden, who was then officially chosen as the party's candidate.

Harris took to Twitter after the moment aired and praised the endorsement for showing America the real Biden.

"An incredibly touching moment during the #DemConvention," Harris tweeted. "This is who Joe is."

An incredibly touching moment during the #DemConvention. This is who Joe is. https://t.co/rBxfJTOniK — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 19, 2020

Biden also thanked the security guard -- whom he met before meeting with the New York Times editorial board last year, during the beginnings of his run for the office.

"Jacquelyn: Your nomination means the world to me. Thank you -- and I hope you know: we love you back. #DemConvention," Biden tweeted.

After all 57 states and territories participated in the Roll Call Across America, Biden collected 2,687 delegates to formally accept the nomination Thursday.

"Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart," Biden said after he nabbed the nomination during the virtual event. "Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family. And I'll see you on Thursday. Thank you."

He also took to Twitter to write, "It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention."

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.