Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Signs With IMG Models

Amanda Gorman isn't the only fashion icon to emerge from the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Harris, made headlines on Jan. 20, thanks to her unexpected sartorial choices. But now, she's on her way to star status -- Emhoff is now officially with IMG Models.

There's no doubt Emhoff was destined for the eyes of the fashion industry when she made her appearance in a Miu Miu coat and Batsheva dress. However her new relationship with IMG Models has cemented her position in the spotlight. The budding fashion icon and knitwear designer joins the 22-year-old inaugural poet -- who also signed with IMG -- as one of the global modeling agency's newest faces, following the path of top models and talent like Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson, Chanel Iman, Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham.

WIN MCNAMEE/Getty Images

As a student at Parsons School of Design in New York and as a young designer, Emhoff is no stranger to fashion. And, before signing with IMG, she had been modeling with a smaller agency. But with her new and even more public role -- as a young model as well as a member of the second family -- there's no doubt that the Brooklyn-based artist's interests and passions will grow to a whole new level.

If you saw Emhoff's eye-catching coat on Inauguration Day and want to channel the young fashion darling's style in your own wardrobe, scroll down to shop similar options below.

Mango

Whether you want to layer this over your favorite sweater with jeans or you want to style it with polished trousers, this will be a staple in your closet for years.

$130 AT MANGO

Shopbop

Style this winter coat with an oversized scarf and a baseball cap. Within seconds, you'll have a cool and casual ensemble for the chillier days.

$95 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $190)

Net-A-Porter

A versatile trench coat will be one of the best investments you make for your wardrobe. Wear it now with your coziest knits and then keep it on the lighter side with T-shirts and jeans when the temperatures warm up.

$219 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $730)