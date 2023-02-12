Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII!

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The Eagles began the game with the ball and duked it out with the Chiefs in an exciting and historic Super Bowl showdown that saw both teams biting at each other's heels throughout the entire night.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored early, and Travis Kelce soon responded with a touchdown for the Chiefs. The Eagles made some impressive headway in the second quarter but cooled in the third.

Halfway through the final quarter, the Eagles and the Chiefs had tied things up, 35-35, as they both battled to maintain control of the ball. In the final moments of the game, Kansas City earned a field goal, and the Eagles couldn't manage to come back with seconds left.

This year's Super Bowl wasn't just an incredible game, it was also historic. With Hurts and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading their teams, this game marked the first Super Bowl ever to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.

Additionally, between Hurts and Mahomes, they set another recording for being the youngest pair of starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history as well.

