Kanye West 2020: The Latest on His Presidential Run

Kanye West's 2020 presidential campaign is still underway.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intention to run on the Fourth of July, tweeting, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." Since that night, it's only gotten more confusing what Ye is actually up to.

Keep up with the latest developments below.

HIS FIRST RALLY

On Sunday, Kanye held his first rally in South Carolina. Wearing a vest with "Security" written on the front, he spoke to the crowd about his platform and anti-abortion stance. Kanye tearfully said that he and wife Kim Kardashian West discussed the possibility of her having an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North.

Following the event, a source told ET that "Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, she knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

The source adds, “Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him. Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help."

IS HE REALLY RUNNING?

According to Federal Election Commission Form 1, Statement of Organization, signed by Andre Bodiford, the rapper is seeking the office of president under the party "BDY." Kanye previously stated in an interview with Forbes that it stands for "Birthday Party," declaring, "Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday."

Kanye also filed a Statement of Candidacy with the FEC.

However, a source told ET last Wednesday that he was planning on backing out of the race. "Kanye has gone back and forth with running for president, and has stated he was running and then he was going to wait," a source told ET. "He changes his mind constantly, but fielded documents in case he decides to move forward."

However, Kanye has been going back and forth, tweeting on July 21 that maybe he would run in the 2024 election.

"#2020VISION or maybe ‘24. I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???" he wrote.

CAN HE EVEN MAKE IT ON THE BALLOT?

With just about 100 days until the election, Kanye has missed the deadline to qualify for the ballots in several states. So far, it appears he's only made it on the Oklahoma ballot.

"This afternoon we received a properly executed statement of candidacy for Kanye West, along with the appropriate filing fee in lieu of petition," the Public Information Officer of the Oklahoma State Election Board said in a statement last week. "Kanye West is now qualified as an independent candidate for President of the United States in Oklahoma and will appear on the General Election ballot."

WHAT DOES KIM THINK?

Though his wife publicly supported his campaign, a source recently told ET that Kim and her family had some concerns following his recent Forbes interview.

"Kanye’s family will always support him in his endeavors but they also worry for him. Kanye has a tendency to overwork himself physically, emotionally and mentally and not take time to rest and reset," the source told ET, adding of the interview, "The family is supportive of Kanye’s plan to run for president but they don’t agree with his recent interview."

Last Wednesday, a source told ET that while Kim would support Kanye in his endeavor to run for office, ultimately, she would be relieved if he doesn't run because it would mean a lot of chaos to try to pull this off.