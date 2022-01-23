Kanye West and Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut In Paris

Lovers in Paris! Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox stepped out for their first event as a couple. On Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper and the Uncut Gems actress attended the KENZO fashion show as part of Paris Fashion week. The pair rocked matching denim ensembles with black gloves for the occasion. West opted for this signature black boots, while Fox added her flair with large gold jewelry and denim boots.

The pair were loved up as they watched the show and sat next to Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Tyler the Creator.

West and Fox’s outing comes after they reunited at Miami International Airport on Saturday. Cameras captured the couple sharing a kiss after the rapper made his way inside the terminal.

Fox and West’s outing comes days after the actress revealed that she “couldn’t care less” about the recent attention her new relationship has brought. On Friday’s episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the 31-year-old actress shared that her desire for attention is a thing of the past.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said presumably referencing her headline-grabbing relationship with the rapper "People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Now, the actress says that she is more focused on making art and “putting things out into the world.” And for those who have their doubts, Fox directed them to watch her movies or read the photography books she published in 2015 and 2016.

Fox and West have been turning heads with their PDA-filled romance since the start of 2022. Since their whirlwind meeting, the pair have had date nights in NYC and Los Angeles, outings with Madonna and even posed for a PDA-filled spread for Interview Magazine.

"For right now, I'm just living in the moment, and I don't have any expectations," Fox said on her podcast earlier this month. "There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

"Our minds, we both work very fast... I talk very fast and can have 10 trains of thought," she added. "What's really exciting about him is that any idea can become a reality, anything is possible, any dream is possible, and I love that. He's such a doer. He's like, 'Let's do it now! Don't wait.'"

Fox went on to praise the rapper, noting he’s "really a genius."