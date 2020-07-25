Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Public Comments on Their Private Life

Kanye West is apologizing to Kim Kardashian West after the controversial comments he made at his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina and on Twitter last week. The rapper is currently spending time at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me," the "All of the Lights" rapper tweeted on Saturday. "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, "Kim and the family are happy to see Kanye apologize, but at the end of the day the most important thing for them is Kanye getting the help he needs."

"Kanye said hurtful things to Kim and the family and in time that will heal, but Kanye’s health is priority," the source adds. "Since Kanye hasn’t been responsive to Kim and her family's attempt to help him, they are hoping this public olive branch is a start for him in allowing Kim to help."

Additionally on Saturday, West was also photographed arriving to a hospital near his ranch. Per TMZ, he only stayed for about 10 minutes, returned to his home, with an ambulance arriving to the property shortly after. It's unclear why West went to the E.R. or why there was an ambulance at his home. ET has reached out to the rapper's rep for comment.

Last week, during his presidential rally, Kanye delivered an emotional speech in which he said he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North, and that Kim might "divorce" him after she heard his message. He later claimed on Twitter that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to get a doctor to "lock him up." The rapper has been vocal in the past about his struggles with bipolar disorder, even rapping about mental illness on his 2018 album, Ye.

West's apology came a day after Justin Bieber visited him at his ranch. On Friday, West posted a photo of Bieber sitting with Damon Dash, a co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records.

"DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," West captioned the shot.

Earlier this week, a source close to West told ET that the rapper is currently surrounded by people who are trying to get him the help he needs.

His friends -- music executive Don "Don C" Crawley and his former manager John Monopoly -- flew to his ranch to be by his side. Kanye's manager, Bu Thiam, is also at the ranch. The source added that West was examined by a doctor and deemed to be in a stable mental state. In the meantime, the rapper continues to work on his album and movie with Dash.

As ET reported earlier this week, Kim released a statement via Instagram stories addressing Kanye's mental illness, asking their fans to show him grace during this difficult time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she said. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

A separate source told ET earlier in the week that "Kim is going to do what she's always done and stand by Kanye during a difficult time," adding, "[Bipolar disorder] is hard to manage, but she's dealt with this behind the scenes before."

Although the two have been incredibly publicly supportive of one another through the ups and downs of their marriage, another source told ET that they've been going in separate directions over the last few years.

"Kim and Kanye have grown apart and the couple is considering divorce," the source said. "The two love each other unconditionally but have grown apart over the years and it's come to a point where it might be too far gone to save now."

