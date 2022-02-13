Kanye West Can't Figure Out His Order As He Makes Surprise Appearance In McDonald's Super Bowl Ad

Surprise! Kanye “Ye” West appeared in a McDonald’s Super Bowl Spot. In the commercial, hungry customers pull up to the drive thru wanting to place an order. In one of the most relatable moments, after being asked “Can I take your order,” everyone lets out an extended “Uhhhhhh.”

After a cut of a few indecisive customers, including NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace,” West makes his surprise appearance as he pulls up to the drive thru in a large black truck, that resembles a transformer, and says “Can I get uhhhhh.”

The GRAMMY-winning rapper attended the game with him and Kim Kardashian’s two oldest children, North, 8, and 6-year-old Saint.

On Sunday, ahead of the big game, the “Famous” rapper shared that he would be attending the game after Sunday Service with his two children. In a video posted on his Instagram, the rapper shared a clip of Los Angeles Rams player, Odell Beckham Jr., tossing him a pair of gloves before he took the field.

“GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME,” he wrote. In the video, West films from the sidelines as the NFL star tosses the gloves in his direction. West pans his camera to show him sitting next to fellow rappers, 2 Chainz and Tyga.

West’s appearance comes after he spent Sunday morning firing off a series of Instagram posts to Pete Davidson -- who is currently dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Making sure his followers were clear that the posts were all him, West shared a picture confirming that his account was not hacked.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON,” he wrote. “AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”