Kanye West Doc Sneak Peek: Watch a Clip From Netflix's 'Jeen-Yuhs'

Kanye West is giving unprecedented access to his life and career in the ambitious docuseries, jeen-yuhs, from Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. On Saturday, during Netflix’s global fan event, the streaming platform debuted a sneak peek of the project.

Described as a “landmark” event, the documentary will be presented in three acts and captures the rapper’s life and career over the span of two decades. The end result “is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Reports about the project first surfaced in April, when Billboard revealed that Netflix paid $30 million to debut it on its platform. The magazine reports it “will feature never-before-seen footage and home videos of the superstar.”

The filmmakers, more commonly known as Coodie & Chike, first garnered attention with their breakthrough music video for West’s “Through the Wire.” Since then, they have directed “Two Words” and a version of “Jesus Walks” in addition to Erykah Badu’s powerful and controversial music video for “Window Seat.”

Jeen-yuhs is expected to debut on Netflix later this year. In the meantime, West recently released his 10th solo album, Donda, in August amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West, his wife of six years and the mother of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.