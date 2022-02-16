Kanye West Documentarians on Why He Did Not Have Final Say on the Film (Exclusive)

Kanye "Ye" West's story plays out for audiences in the new Netflix documentary trilogy, Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, but not without some pushback from the 44-year-old rapper.

Kanye proclaimed on Instagram last month that he wanted final approval over the documentary, but the filmmakers tell ET's Lauren Zima why that didn't happen. "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," Kanye wrote in a since-deleted message. "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance 😊."

Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah explain to ET why they didn't grant Ye's request.

"Our company is called Creative Control, so that tells you a lot right then and there," Chike said. "Input is always welcome. We'll use that input and take the best from it as it aligns with the film and objective goal of the film we're trying to make. But as far as Creative Control, Coodie can speak more to his conversations he's had in person with Kanye about that."

Coodie admitted that when Kanye posted about wanting final approval on the doc, he was "disappointed," but noted that he "understood that that's Kanye."

"I said to myself, 'Trust God.' God led you up to this point. You got to continue to trust God and that was it," Coodie shared. "And I know God's gonna work it out because this film is very important for everybody who has a dream, for everybody after us."

The documentary is described as an intimate portrait of Kanye as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is now streaming on Netflix.