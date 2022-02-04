Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian Calling Herself 'Main Provider' of Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is done with the antics of her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. The 40-year-old reality star and mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Friday after the 44-year-old rapper called out Kim's joint TikTok account with their 8-year-old daughter, North West.

On Friday, Yeezy posted a screenshot from the TikTok to his own Instagram, writing, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

Kim clearly didn't take kindly to the post, writing, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, went on to describe herself as "the main provider and caregiver for our children."

"I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her happiness," Kim wrote.

The mother of four went on to speak out against her ex as they attempt to co-parent their kids together.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she wrote. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

Noting that she wants to handle all issues regarding their children "privately," Kim finished her post, writing, "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Just hours after Kim reacted to what she called "constant attacks" from Kanye, he posted his own message. Sharing Kim's message to his Instagram account, Kanye responded, "What do you mean by main provider?"

The post also had several allegations against his ex, including that she did not provide the address of their daughter's birthday party to him, "put security" on him inside when he was playing with his son, and had him take "take a drug test after Chicago’s party." He also accused Kim's friend, Tracy Romulus, of "manipulating" her.

Kanye also posted part of TikTok's guardian guide to Instagram, along with several sad faces.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Last month, a source told ET that the reality star was upset by her ex's antics.

"Kim has been overwhelmed and upset by Kanye's recent interviews and antics," the source said at the time. "Kim's main priority has always been their children. Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved."

In addition to North, the exes are also parents to 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago, and 2-year-old son Psalm. Since the split, Kim has moved on with comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye is now dating actress Julia Fox.