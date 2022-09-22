Kanye West Says He 'Had to Fight' Kim Kardashian for a Co-Parenting Voice: 'I Co-Created the Children'

Kanye "Ye" West is defending himself in his first major TV interview since his split from Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old rapper was on Thursday's Good Morning America, and spoke with Linsey Davis about the drama surrounding the end of his marriage and the co-parenting of his and Kim's four kids.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," he said. "But also ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either. I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

The Yeezy designer compared his situation with Kim to his business battles in fashion with Adidas and Gap.

"I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing," he explained. "It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

It seems that one big issue between Kanye and Kim is where their kids will go to school. He told GMA that he wants them to go to his private Christian school, Donda Academy, which is named after his late mother.

"I'm their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It's not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also," he said. "Men's voices matter."

The former presidential candidate also said that he "absolutely" has future political aspirations.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The exes took their private battles public amid Kim's previous relationship with Pete Davidson, after Ye posted numerous posts about the Saturday NightLive alum, threatening him while also calling out Kim's parenting.

In February 2022, Kim made a rare statement after Kanye called her out for allowing their 9-year-old daughter, North West, to be on TikTok.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness," she wrote at the time. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

The two have since had several other public exchanges.