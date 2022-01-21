Kanye West Sends Message to Netflix Ahead of 'Jeen-Yuhs' Premiere: 'Open the Edit Room Immediately'

Kanye West is making it known that he refuses to let anyone else tell his story for him.

The rapper took to Instagram to address Netflix about the upcoming release of the documentary series Jeen-Yuhs, which focuses on his life and career. The three-part series has been described as a "landmark documentary event" meant to paint an intimate and revealing portrait of West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist.

But according to West, he hasn't given said documentary his final seal of approval.

"I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," he wrote on Friday. "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance 😊."

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy comes from Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, more commonly known as Coodie & Chike. The duo first garnered attention after directing the breakthrough music video for West’s "Through the Wire," and since then, they have directed "Two Words" and a version of "Jesus Walks" in addition to Erykah Badu's powerful and controversial music video for "Window Seat."

Although West is listed as a producer of the documentary, in an interview with Variety, Simmons and Ozah claimed that they had final cut over Jeen-Yuhs.

"I said, 'Dude, you have to trust me.' And he did, 100%," Simmons said. "Mind you, when his team and the business-people have gotten involved, they're of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It's not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn't lie. What makes the film special is that it's not something definitive; it's his journey through my vision."

Jeen-Yuhs is scheduled to debut virtually during the Sundance Film Festival this month. Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will then debut Act 1 in theaters nationwide on Feb. 10 for a one-day engagement, before it premieres in a three-week event on Netflix on Feb. 16.