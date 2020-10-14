Kardashian Sisters Discuss 'Building Tension' Amid Kendall and Kylie's Physical Altercation

Kendall and Kylie Jenner's fight has their older sisters worried. A sneak peek of Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian discussing the drama, and the "tough" situation it's put matriarch Kris Jenner in.

Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was in the car with Kendall and Kylie when they got into an argument in Palm Springs, California. Things got physical between the sisters after Kylie refused to drop Kendall off at her house -- and Corey ended up cursing out Kendall, the model said.

Khloe notes in the clip that "there was already tension when the night started." "There was tension at dinner. [Kendall] didn't come to the drag show," she says. "It was building up and building up and I think it just boiled over, and that's what happened. I think it just sucks for everybody. Sisters can get over it -- I don't know if you're not a sister how easy that is to get over it."

Kim points out that while they're not sure exactly what went down in the car, clearly it was dramatic enough to seriously affect Kendall. "Obviously she wouldn't react like that [for no reason]," she shares.

"They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he's now in the middle of it," Kim continues. "It's just super annoying."

Kylie and Corey had been drinking, which may not have led to the most "logical" decisions, Khloe guesses. Kim adds that Kendall's anxiety likely elevated the situation.

"Kendall has this anxiety that she really struggles with," Kim says. "Just even her shaking and being so upset -- I don't think she's had that kind of adrenaline since she's been an adult. And that's tough."

"I just feel bad that Mom's in the middle," Khloe shares of Kris. "I really do. I couldn't imagine feeling like that. It just sucks."

Watch the teaser in the video below.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!