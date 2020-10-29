Karlie Kloss Pregnant With First Child

Karlie Kloss is going to be a mom!

The runway model and TV personality and her husband, Joshua Kushner, are expecting their first child, according to multiplereports.

The news comes just a few days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Back in January, Kloss, 28, spoke with Andy Cohen and addressed questions about her marriage to 35-year-old Kushner -- who is the brother of Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

"I'm sure I'm not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," Kloss said. "I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020."

"I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old," she explained. "It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I'm so proud that he's my partner. It's not been easy but it's worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again."

While Kloss has not yet commented on her social media about the pregnancy news, she's been using her platform to encourage people to vote in this year's presidential election.

Congrats to the happy couple!