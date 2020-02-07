Kate Beckinsale Responds to Comment That She Dates Men Who Could Be Her 'Children'

Kate Beckinsale isn't here for the haters. The 46-year-old actress took some time to reply to trolls who criticized her dating choices in a post she shared earlier this week. The British star wore googly eyes all over her face and captioned the post, "Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes and mostly it’s the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee’d all over the ladies loo seat."

It was then that one follower wrote, "Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?"

Beckinsale didn't let the comment go unnoticed, replying, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."

She also replied to another person who asked, "Are you married?" to which she wrote, "to my cat, yes." And when someone wrote "You need a man," she commented "FACTS."

In May, the Underworld star addressed the "ridiculous" double standard women face for dating younger men.

"If everyone's shi**ing on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute -- especially if there's really nothing wrong," she told Women's Health UK about some of the reports criticizing her personal life. "If you're strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one's life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn't invite anyone to get too excited."

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all," she noted. "And by that, I don't mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, 'Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.' Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me."

"And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she continued. "It hasn’t been interpreted as, 'Why hasn’t he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

