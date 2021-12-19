Kate Hudson and 3-Year-Old Daughter Rani Show Off Their Twinning Holiday Style In New Pics

Kate Hudson and her little girl had a special twinning moment. The 42-year-old actress shared a picture from her and 3-year-old Rani’s pre-holiday travel. “The birdies have landed 🛬 ❄️ #coloradogirlies #xmastime," the proud mom captioned the picture. In the photo, Hudson smiles at the camera as she walks behind her little girl. The mother-daughter duo each rock cream colored teddy bear coats. Friends and followers alike were impressed with the ladies’ travel style. “I can’t 😍,” Sarah Foster wrote. “Need her coat in my size,” Samantha Ronson added. Rachel Zoe flooded the comments with red heart emojis.

The Almost Famous star's post comes as she touches down in Aspen, Colorado for her family’s annual Christmas celebration. Hudson, who is also mom to 17-year-old Ryder and 10-year-old Bingham, is normally joined by mother Goldie Hawn, father Kurt Russell and brother Oliver Hudson and his family. Kate's fiancé Danny Fujikawa also joins the family fun.

Hudson has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. In September, the Truth Be Told actress announced that she is engaged to longtime love, and Rani’s dad, Fujikawa. "Let's go!" Hudson captioned the pic along with wedding emojis.

In November, the actress chatted with ET about her children’s reaction to the news. "I think they're really excited," she shared with Kevin Frazier. "It was something they were really excited for, all of us, and I'm just really happy."

Hudson also joked that planning her wedding will be a lot like her 2009 film Bride Wars. “You know what I’m doing? I’m pre-planning the planning," she quipped. "Just kind of thinking of what we want to do and then I'm going back and forth between like, what is this really going to look like,” she said about the wedding.

"Obviously, we’re so excited. But the idea of planning a wedding is like, a lot, it's a lot. I made a whole movie about it."