Kate Hudson Comments on Her Sex Life With Danny Fujikawa While Under Quarantine

Kate Hudson has no complaints when it comes to quarantining with her boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

Hudson and her older brother, Oliver, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, and the 41-year-old actress was a good sport when Cohen asked her a very personal question. The host asked if being under quarantine with Fujikawa during the coronavirus pandemic has been good for the couple's sex life, and Hudson smiled and said it has been.

"I think it's even more than that," Hudson explained. "I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person."

"There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now," she added. "He's just the best."

Hudson has been dating 33-year-old Fujikawa since 2016 -- though they've actually known each other for over a decade -- and they welcomed their daughter, 1-year-old Rani, in 2018. In November, the mother of three gushed about her boyfriend in an interview with Women's Health.

"I've got the best man," she said. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off. If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home."

"His number one priority is family," she continued. "And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other's life. It just feels so nice."

Hudson recently appeared on the cover of People magazine's Beautiful Issue with both Rani and her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and shared the important love advice she received from Hawn.

"Mom always said to me, 'Don't you ever let a man dim your light,'" she said. "So I've never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what mom gave to me."

ET spoke with Hudson in September at the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2020 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week, and she talked about potentially marrying Fujikawa. Watch the video below to hear why she wasn't thinking about a potential wedding at the time.