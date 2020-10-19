Kate Hudson Dishes on Never Having a 'Simple' Kiss With Matthew McConaughey (Exclusive)

Kate Hudson's onscreen kisses with Matthew McConaughey have been less than ideal. ET's Keltie Knight recently spoke with the Fabletics co-founder in honor of International Legging Day, and she got real about the not-so-perfect kisses with the actor. Hudson and McConaughey co-starred in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003 and Fool's Gold in 2008.

"With McConaughey, we always end up in these really extreme situations where the kissing is never [in] a good environment. We're [kissing] after a plane crash and, like, in the water," she said, referencing a scene in Fool's Gold. "I have yet to have the kiss with Matthew that's just, like, kind of simple."

While addressing that scene on Gwyneth Paltrow's goop podcast, Hudson recalled McConaughey having "snot all over his face" during their smooch. Things went better with Billy Crudup, though their onscreen kiss didn't make it into their 2000 flick, Almost Famous.

"Billy was good," she said on the podcast. "That was good."

During her interview with ET, Hudson recalled being excited about the scripted kiss with Crudup when she landed the now-iconic role of Penny Lane.

"It was really the first experience I had working so intimately on a character... It was a dream come true for a 20-year-old," she told ET. "You get this part -- and it's an incredible part -- and then you're working with Cameron Crowe, who at the time was a hero of mine. And then you show up to set and you're like, 'I get to, like, snog Billy Crudup.' I got to meet Philip Seymour Hoffman and get to know him and Frances McDormand. It was just a really big movie."

"Once we got past all that... it became this incredible family. We all knew we were doing something really special," she continued. "When I look back, I think, 'How many people get an opportunity as an actor to really play an iconic role and to be involved in an iconic sort of film that really stands up after 20 years?' I got that opportunity and I'll always be grateful for it."

Now, Hudson is focused on her work on Fabletics, which she remains passionate about seven years after its founding. In fact, the activewear brand just created its own holiday, International Legging Day, which they celebrated by awarding one person the chance to work out with Hudson herself.

"We created this day. Our team was like, 'Everybody has a hashtag and a day... We've sold a lot of leggings. Women love leggings. We need an International Legging Day,'" Hudson said. "I think we love [leggings] 'cause, number one, they're comfortable. Number two, if they're done right, they're gonna make you feel supported and lean... When you feel supported, you feel better."

As for why she's looking forward to working out with the winning member, Hudson pointed to the Fabletics community's "wonderful, and positive, and optimistic" nature.

"Our community is really special, so it's going to be fun," she added.

Part of that community is Hudson's 2-year-old daughter, Rani, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. Hudson is also mom to Bingham, 9, and Ryder, 16, from previous relationships.

"She loves yoga. She loves to dance," Hudson said of Rani. "She's very very social. I have a very social young lady."

Involving Rani in her at-home workouts is just one way Hudson's kept in shape amid quarantine due to COVID-19.

"I actually think this has been great for everybody 'cause everybody realizes there's really no excuse," she said. "I've just been doing a lot of apps... I'm just online. I'll do circuit training online. It's actually kind of fun 'cause... everyone's figured out a way to experience a different workout online, so you can kind of see what floats your boat."

For fans that haven't been so diligent about keeping up with a wellness routine during quarantine, Hudson advised that they "drop the expectation" and not be too hard on themselves.

"When you're thinking about health, or wellness, or an active lifestyle, you're going to have moments where you're gonna fall off the wagon. You're gonna go a week, two weeks, without doing anything and feeling sluggish. You're gonna go a couple days, or a lot of days, or months, without eating healthy enough," she said. "But that's life."

"There's so many mistakes to be made and it's OK. We live with a lot of pressure and a lot of fear that if we make a mistake, if we do it the wrong way, if we look different than what we think we are supposed to look, if we say the wrong thing, it's going to blow up in our face and affect us," Hudson continued. "I think just allowing yourself the room to make mistakes along the way is really important."