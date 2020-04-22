Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Baby Rani Are the Cover Girls for 'Beautiful' Issue

Three generations of beautiful! Kate Hudson, her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her 1-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, are all cover stars on People magazine's Beautiful Issue. The mother-daughter actress duo did the interview with little Rani in February before the coronavirus pandemic broke, and now the message of family is even more poignant.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” Hudson tells People two months later.

People Magazine

She also reflects on the message behind her family-centric cover during a Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Doing anything with my mom, we never do that, and it's such a joy," Hudson says via video chat. "Now more than ever, family's everything, isn't it? At the end of the day, we're all doing what we can by staying in for the sake of not only everybody, but the health of our families and to protect our unit."

In the People cover story, Hudson gushes about her famous mom's influence on her life, highlighting Hawn's 37-year partnership with actor Kurt Russell.

“To live up to that is really the goal,” Hudson says of their relationship. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

When it comes to relationships, Hudson looks to her 74-year-old mother for advice.

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,'” she recalls. “So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what mom gave to me.”

Hudson is currently in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa, the father of baby Rani, and is also mom to sons Ryder and Bingham, whom she shares with exes Chris Robinson and Matthew Bellamy.

Hudson also gushed about her cover on Instagram, writing, "What a joy to celebrate the BEAUTY of family on @people The Beautiful Issue 💝Mama, Rani Rose and I shot this cover months ago, little did everyone in the world know that we would all be having to make ourselves distant from some family for a while. Some can quarantine with each other, and some, sadly, cannot. The strength of family is everything! ✨Whether you are born into that family or collect that family along the way, this connection we thrive on and must protect 🙏 I hope this interview brings some cheer to everyone and our family is sending you so much love 💕 ."

