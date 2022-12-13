Kate Middleton and Prince William Smile With Their Kids in 2022 Christmas Card Portrait

That's one regal family photo! Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the holidays with a festive royal family portrait.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for a beaming snapshot with their three kids -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The wholesome, informal photo shows the family of five taking a stroll through their gardens, as they hold hands and bask in the soft glow of the afternoon sun.

The adorable portrait -- which will appear on the royal couple's annual Christmas card for 2022 -- was captured by photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year, with the family at their home in Norfolk, England.

The sweet card serves as the capstone to an otherwise tumultuous and historic year, which saw the death of William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96, as well as William's father, King Charles III, ascending to the throne.

The year also marked increased tensions between William and his brother, Prince Harry, as well as Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. These tensions have reportedly increased dramatically amid the release of Harry and Meghan's recent Netflix documentary, which is critical of the royal family.

Meanwhile, William and Kate recently returned to England following a celebratory tour of the East Coast of the United States, and the bittersweet start of their children kicking off a new academic year at Lambrook School, which also marked Louis' first year of schooling.

For more on the Prince and Princess of Wales' rollercoaster 2022, see the video below.