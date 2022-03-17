Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for First St. Patrick's Day Celebration Since the Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off St. Patrick's Day with a memorable visit that produced plenty of laughs, smiles and adorable moments! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

The royal couple was greeted by a raucous crowd upon arrival, and Kate got a special greeting from Turlough Mὸr, the Irish wolf hound regimental mascot, also known as Seamus. The furry friend even got his own sprig of shamrock from Kate.

There was an especially adorable -- and comical -- moment when Lt. Col. Rob Money took off his bearskin hat and placed it on the head of his 20-month-old daughter, Gaia, prompting sweet laughter from those around them who witnessed the moment.

Kate presented the traditional spring of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, and the couple later sat and posed with officers and sergeants for a group photo. It was quite the celebratory occasion, which was underscored by the fact that the royal couple hadn't attended an event like this since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account also posted a 36-second behind-the-scenes video to mark the occasion.

Go behind the scenes at today’s #StPatricksDay parade with Séamus, mascot of the Irish Guards pic.twitter.com/QjezULUjxe — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2022

William donned the uniform of his honorary position of Colonel of the Irish Guards. He served as the Colonel of the Irish Guards after his appointment in 2011.

Kate looked elegant as ever in a green coat, pillbox hat and green suede heels. According to People, Kate's coat was designed by Laura Green and her hat by Lock & Co. The couple wore similar outfits back in 2017.