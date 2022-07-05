Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out in Style at 2022 Wimbledon

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon.

Tuesday marked Kate Middleton and Prince William's return to Wimbledon this year as they stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London for the quarter finals of the annual tennis tournament. The stylish couple was hard to miss in the stands, with Kate sporting a bleed blue-and-white polka dot dress while William sported a windowpane suit jacket and tie. While the two also sported sunglasses, it wasn't hard to guess how they were feeling as they reacted to the action on the court.

The parents of three are no strangers to the annual event, having attended together for more than a decade now. Middleton also unforgettably attended Wimbledon with sister-in-law Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019 before Markle and Prince Harry's exit as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Prior to their Wimbledon outing, Kate and William were last seen at a public engagement in late June for a visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridgeshire, where they witnessed their first official joint portrait in person.