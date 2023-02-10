Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Protocol to Give Former Teacher a Big Hug at Surprise Reunion

Kate Middleton had a blast from her past on Thursday. The 41-year-old Princess of Wales was on an official visit to Cornwall with her husband, Prince William, when she recognized a volunteer outside the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, England.

Kate's former prep school history teacher, Jim Embury, was volunteering at the official visit and Kate broke royal protocol and gave him a big hug.

According to Cornwall Live, Kate told her former teacher, "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."

Jim, who taught Kate in her prep school about 25 years ago, gushed to the site about reuniting with his former student.

"She was a fantastic student and it was a great class," he shared.

Jim also spoke with the Daily Mail, saying, "It was an incredible meeting and the first time I had seen Kate in 25 years. She hasn't changed, not one bit, and is just like she was - conscientious, considerate and exuberant. She is a wonderful woman."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The retired teacher wasn't aware that his former student would be visiting until that morning when he was asked to volunteer at the event on his day off.

He said that Kate recognized him instantly, threw her arms around him and said, "Oh my goodness! My gosh, that's taken me right back!"

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The mother of three spent the day with her husband, learning about Cornwall's maritime heritage. Kate was also spotted playing with kids in the crowd and even giving a local dog a pet.

William and Kate later enjoyed a friendly game of table tennis at the Dracaena Centre.