Kate Middleton Congratulates New Mom Via Video Chat -- See the Sweet Interaction

Kate Middleton just made a couple's day!

The Duchess of Cambridge congratulated a new mom and her husband via video chat after they welcomed their baby. In a video posted on the royal family's YouTube on Saturday, Middleton surprises the proud parents who are at a hospital.

"Very nice to meet you," Middleton says with a smile. "This is definitely a first. Well, firstly, huge congratulations. Is it a little boy or a little girl?"

After finding out it's a boy and sees him, she replies, "He’s so sweet. Congratulations!"

The mother of three spoke also with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts about the challenges and impact that COVID-19 is having on new and expectant mothers and their families, the video description notes. Middleton's conversations were held ahead of the U.K.’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins May 4 and aims to create wider awareness of maternal mental health and signposts support for parents.

During the video, Middleton also asked experts what the main concern is for pregnant women amid the pandemic.

One woman replied that it's the "social isolation" and the fact that many might not be able to see their parents, friends and wider family in the days leading up to giving birth or after.

"It creates anxiety because we all know how important those key relationships are in those early days," the woman explained.

Middleton also praised the frontline workers and expressed how "the small things go a long way."

The royal family has found new ways to continue their duties and helping others amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the duchess and her husband, Prince William, video chatted with the children of Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England, in hopes of spreading positivity and joy among local schoolchildren.

Meanwhile, the couple's daughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her fifth birthday on Saturday. The proud parents thanked everyone for their "lovely messages," as well as shared a new photo of their little girl.

For more on the royal family, see below.