Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Pic of Prince George and Princess Charlotte Volunteering With Prince William

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning the importance of giving back to the community. On Saturday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a new photo of their two eldest kids volunteering, to commemorate Volunteers Week, celebrated June 1 to June 7 in the U.K.

The photo, taken by Kate, shows George, 6, and Charlotte, 5, walking with the Duke of Cambridge as he holds an umbrella.

"As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort," the post reads. "In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area."

Volunteers Week is celebrated in the U.K. as a way to support volunteers and thank them for their contributions.

Queen Elizabeth II also released a statement thanking people for their "acts of generosity and kindness."

“I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others," read the Instagram post's caption.

For Charlotte's birthday in April, the couple had also shared more photos of their daughter helping pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the royal family has done their part to support the frontline and essential workers. However, just like many parents around the world, Kate and William are finding it difficult keeping their kids informed without overwhelming them.

"It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” Kate, who is also mom to 2-year-old Prince Louis, said during an interview with ITV's This Morninglast month.

The family is currently isolated at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, England, where they are managing to keep in touch with their extended family.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great," Kate revealed. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."

In April, Kate and William and their three little ones also joined #ClapForOurCarers to show their appreciation for the incredible key workers who are tirelessly trying to keep the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.

