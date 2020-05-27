Kate Middleton Shuts Down ‘False Misrepresentations’ in Article About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and More

Kensington Palace is hitting back against a tabloid article supposedly about Kate Middleton's duties within the royal family. On Wednesday, the Palace released a statement about the recent cover story in the British magazine, Tatler, titled "Catherine the Great."

“This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

Following the Palace's statement, a Tatler spokesperson tells ET, "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

The article praises Kate for her hard work, but at the expense of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

"Kate is furious about the larger workload. Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped," the article claims of the Duchess of Cambridge's busy schedule while in quarantine with her three children. "She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Getty

The article later claims that Kate never "pulled Meghan under her wing" and that she and her husband, Prince William, were "circumspect from the beginning" about the Duchess of Sussex, which upset Harry.

The piece goes on to claim that Kate has "a ruthless survival streak."

"She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen," reads the article.

The piece also speaks about Kate's family, claiming that her mother, Carole, is "the mummy [Prince William] always wanted," while also citing sources that claim Carole is "the most difficult client" to work with and "a terrible snob."

The article even alleges that Kate and William had a "falling out" with their neighbors and friends, Rose Hanbury and her husband Marquess of Cholmondeley, over "Rose’s apparent closeness to William."

What we know to be true is that Kate and William have continued to work while in quarantine. The couple reached out to charities and organizations around Britain amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kate has also been candid about life at home with their three children during this troubling time.