Kate Middleton Tries Her Hand at Golf as Prince William Cheers Her On

Kate Middleton is always up for a challenge, especially when it involves sports!

During her and Prince William's visit with the Cheesy Waffles Project on Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at golf while her husband and a group of new friends cheered her on. In video captured from the outing, Kate can be seen hilariously missing the ball on her first swing, but nailing it like a pro on her second try.

Kate and Prince William took part in a number of additional outdoor activities during their visit with the Cheesy Waffles Project, including natural artwork. The County Durham-based charity supports children, young people and adults with additional needs aged 7 to 35 with the skills and independence they need to transition to a happy and healthy adulthood.

According to Kensington Palace, "CWP receives support from The Key, one of 26 charities chosen by The Duke and Duchess in 2011 to benefit from donations to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund."

For another one of their Tuesday engagements, the royals visited Manor Farm, a fifth-generational family-run farm in Darlington, where they received a tour of the sustainable farm from owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman.



"[Clare and Stewart] were able to take us through the ins and outs of how they’re working toward the UK’s 2050 net-zero target," a video shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram page reads. "Using techniques such as grass monitoring, land rotation and feed sampling to help improve productivity and ensure they are able to give back to the environment. Even the tractors got a test run!"

The appearances come nearly a week after the duke and duchess honored the late Prince Philip at an event following his death at the age of 99 earlier this month.

After attending the Duke of Edinburgh's intimate funeral service, the couple paid a special tribute to Philip during a visit to the Air Cadets 282 East Ham Squadron. At one moment during the event, the squadron paid tribute to Prince Philip as his grandson and granddaughter-in-law smiled.

ET previously reported that Kate took over the royal patronage for the Air Cadets from Philip in 2015 before he retired from royal duties a few years later. She also became an Honorary Air Commandant.

