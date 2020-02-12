Kate Spade December Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Big savings are happening at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop: Take up to 75% off everything!

This deal includes all kinds of stylish items, like handbags, wallets, jewelry, women's clothing, shoes, sunglasses and phone cases. With these kinds of savings, you can stock up on gifts for all the stylish women in your life -- think: a crossbody bag for your on-the-go friend, a chic pair of shades for Mom and maybe a new pair of earrings for yourself. Ground shipping is free on all U.S. and Canada orders, and all sales are final.

See our top picks on sale right now at the Kate Spade Surprise Shop.

Sweater weather has never looked so glamorous! This metallic textured sweater has a mock turtleneck and the perfect vibe for the holidays.

REGULARLY $268

This incredible bundle deal gets even better -- enjoy a complimentary tote with your purchase (and any other order over $150).

REGULARLY $229

Will you gift these cute leather sneakers to your sister -- or yourself?

REGULARLY $129

This sweet PJ set comes with a matching eye mask for the most peaceful zzz's.

REGULARLY $99

If your Disney-loving friend couldn't make it to the House of Mouse this year, get her this adorable Minnie ring to tide her over.

REGULARLY $59

A classic leather wallet in a classic soft gray shade -- any friend would be happy to receive this in their stocking.

REGULARLY $98

Save $100 on this fun, festive belt bag covered in tinsel.

REGULARLY $149

Give your phone a fun upgrade with this confetti photo frame case, suited for the iPhone 11.

REGULARLY $50