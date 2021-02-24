Katharine McPhee Reveals She's Having a Boy, Gets Candid About Her Pregnancy Sex Drive

"Since I'm having a boy, I don't know if people know that, it's definitely different, you think about different things," she said when discussing the pressure on women in society. "I always wanted a girl, that's always what I wanted -- I always wanted both. Let's just be honest about that. But now that I'm having a boy, I'm like, 'Phew, wow, there's different things I need to worry about.' Versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl."

Just last month when ET's Katie Krause spoke with McPhee at the Country Comfort junket, she kept her lips sealed on whether she was having a boy or a girl.

"Oh yeah, of course we [know]," she said. "But, you know, it's like, just because you have an Instagram account doesn't mean you have to tell everybody everything."

She also said of her pregnancy at the time, "Some days it's a walk in the park and other days it's like, oh gosh, OK! But I feel really good. I'm in a good place."

During her podcast interview, McPhee also got candid about her sex drive during pregnancy.

"It definitely surprised me that it was not something at the top of my list," she said of sex. "Because typically, my everyday life -- this is TMI -- I'm not someone who has a low sex drive. But definitely something that surprised me during pregnancy, I'm like, 'Eh, take it or leave it, I'm good.'"

Though she and Foster didn't tie the knot until 2019, they have a lengthy history together as friends and collaborators, spanning back to her days on American Idol in 2006.

"I was very young, and we had a huge age difference. All I was thinking about was the competition," she said of first meeting Foster. "So there were no romantic notions at that time."

Though McPhee said that things between her and Foster didn't get romantic until much later, he didn't approve of her 2008 wedding to Nick Cokas, despite performing at it.

"He did make it known that I was marrying the wrong person," she said of Foster's impression of Cokas, whom she finalized her divorce from in 2016. "He came to the wedding and played the piano and I sang for my then-husband and that situation didn't work out."

McPhee said it wasn't until the last two years of her time on the series Scorpion, when she ran into Foster again, that things turned romantic.

"I was much more mature. I was 32 years old and we had a lot of red wine," she said of their new connection. "I've always been crazy about him. Not in the same way, obviously, that I could realize that I could be. So now I'm like, 'I wish I'd been with you this whole time,' or whatever, but it would never have worked out because I probably would have been insane and crazy and would have probably had to go through the young 20-something years."

McPhee noted that their 35-year age gap gave her pause initially.

"I was really freaked out by the age difference... he always kind of -- not inappropriately, not when he was in other relationships -- but he always made it known that he had feelings for me," she said of her husband. "But I was always like, 'You're insane. You're too old for me.' But now when we're together, it just is right."

The singer and actress said that she doesn't let the opinion of others sway her relationship.

"Some people are never going to get it, but we don't care. We're fine about it," she said. "He's the best thing that ever happened to me. But he was always the best thing that happened to me, even when he was just a mentor."