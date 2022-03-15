Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Way Daughter Lyla Is Preparing for a Sibling

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, is prepping for her sibling’s arrival! On Tuesday, the Maverick and Me author shared a cheeky update with her Instagram followers.

“The latest toddler treats I find around the house… all her babies and stuffies are wearing diapers and bandaids,” the 32-year-old wrote. “Mamas girl is nesting 🥰(fun fact: the doll on the left was bought when I was born and is doing well 32 years later 🥵) #vintage.”

In the picture, Schwarzenegger showed two dolls, both wearing diapers, and the Gift of Forgiveness host's husband appeared in the comments to share his hilarious reaction.

“If you find a turd in one of those diapers call Ghost Hunters immediately,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star hilariously remarked.

The news that Schwarzenegger and Pratt -- who were married in 2019 -- are expecting their second child broke in December. Shortly after, the soon-to-be mother of two shared a picture of her growing baby bump, and in January, Schwarzenegger gave fans a rare glimpse of her and Pratt’s baby girl during a family hike.

Keeping her face away from the camera, the proud mommy shared a picture of her little girl rocking a teddy bear jacket with the hood pulled above her ears. “My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces 💫,” she wrote.

The couple is keeping the details of their pregnancy under wraps. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Schwarzenegger’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared that he doesn’t even know the sex of the baby.

"I do blow it a lot of times," he said about why the family would at least keep it a secret from him. "I can't shut my mouth."

The veteran actor also noted that it’s possible the parents don’t know -- a decision most likely influenced by his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. "I remember that my wife never wanted to know," he recalled. "It was always a guessing kind of a game."

He added, "I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably would go in the same direction and not want to know."

Although she may be keeping things a secret from her dad, Schwarzenegger loves seeing him with her daughter. Last April, she spoke to ET about what it’s like to see her famous family with her daughter.

"It's just such a great experience for me and really exciting as well to be able to see my whole family around my daughter," she said at the time. "It's really awesome, and, you know, as I've gotten older, to be able to just see different and new opportunities and really new chapters that are really exciting ... this motherhood chapter has just been truly incredible for me and I've enjoyed every single minute of it and I just absolutely love it."