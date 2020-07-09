Kathie Lee Gifford’s Son Cody Ties the Knot With Erika Brown After 7 Years of Dating

Kathie Lee Gifford is celebrating her kid's special day. The beloved TV personality's son, Cody Gifford, just tied the knot!

Cody and his girlfriend, Erika Brown, exchanged vows on Saturday after dating for seven years.

The bride took to Instagram on Monday to share a stunning photo of herself and her new husband after tying the knot. She captioned the beautiful snapshot, "Happy Ever After."

She also cited the Bible passage Matthew 19:6, which reads, "So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.”

Kathie Lee also commemorated the occasion with an Instagram post of her own, showing her son -- looking dapper in his dark blue tux -- and her new daughter-in-law, looking radiant in her glowing white gown, as they strolled through a park.

"God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple," Kathie Lee captioned the pic. "So grateful."

The former Today show host announced her son's engagement last May when she took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"My son is engaged and I couldn’t be happier for him and @missamerikabrown!!!" Kathie Lee captioned a photo of the happy couple kissing with Erika's ring on display.

Cody's gorgeous wedding comes less than three months after his sister, Cassidy Gifford, tied the knot as well. A rep for Cassidy told ET in June that she and husband Ben Weirder "got married in an intimate setting in his backyard in Michigan."

