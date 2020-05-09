Katie Holmes Looks Smitten While on a Date With Emilio Vitolo -- Find Out Who He Is

Katie Holmes was looking smitten while out on a recent outing. Cameras captured the actress enjoying her time with a mystery man. While many wondered who it was, it's none other than chef Emilio Vitolo -- and it looks like the two have been friends for a while.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Holmes, 41, wearing a tank top and jeans, is laughing and drinking wine with Vitolo at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday. The chef dons a white shirt and jeans.

While it's unknown how long Holmes and Vitolo have known each other, he did comment on one of her Instagram photos in July.

So who is this man that's made Holmes smile wide? Vitolo is 33 years old and works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo. His father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., bought the establishment in the early ‘90s. Vitolo is Italian on his father's side and Peruvian on his mother's side.

Vitolo loves his job, telling InStyle earlier this year, "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.

Vitolio has also done some acting before, appearing in Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer, and has a number of celeb friends, including Whoopi Goldberg, the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Joe Jonas.

He's also a dog dad to a Rottweiler pup named Lil Franky, who also has his own Instagram.

Meanwhile, Holmes split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019. The actress is known for keeping a relatively private life. However, when ET spoke with Holmes in July, she shared insight on how she and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, had been spending quarantine.

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings," Holmes told ET's Nischelle Turner, adding that while she hasn't seen a lot of her friends in person, she has enjoyed "taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present."

In April, Holmes celebrated Suri's birthday, and while she couldn't go all out, she explained, "I think when you have less, you're more creative."

Hear more in the video below.