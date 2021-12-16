Katie Lowes Butts Heads With Her New Boss in CBS' 'Christmas Takes Flight' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Scandal alum Katie Lowes has Christmas on the brain.

Lowes stars in CBS' original holiday film, Christmas Takes Flight, which premieres this Sunday, and only ET has the exclusive first look.

Christmas Takes Flight centers on a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Lowes) and Matt Hansen (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Jenny and Matt butt heads when he makes it known that he's not big on the holiday cheer, after he not-so-gently rejects long-running company traditions that boost morale. Turns out, he's all about the bottom line and anything that doesn't align with that mindset -- including employee birthday parties, recognition awards and the company's annual holiday trip for underserved families -- means they're going to get cut.

When Jenny finds out that Matt wants the company to cancel the year's Santa's Flight trip to a decked-out Christmas town because it's far too expensive, she doesn't take it well. "You want to ground Santa's Flight?" Jenny asks, stunned.

"You catch on quickly. Will that be a problem?" Matt replies, not really taking any answer other than "no."

"You're the boss," Jenny responds with a fake cheerful expression. But as he leaves to tend to other business matters, Jenny whispers to her friend and co-worker: "And yes, that will be a problem." Watch the exclusive clip above.

"I have always dreamed of being in a holiday movie, so you can image how excited I was about this project!" Lowes previously told ET in an exclusive statement. "I love how these films make people feel the spirit of the season. It was often in my mind during filming! And of course one huge perk of doing this movie -- I got to meet Santa Claus on set. I literally got to work with Santa. And when you get to spend a day with Santa, you know I had him make a personal video to my 4-year-old son, Albee, telling him to clean up his toys and put his dishes in the sink! We watch it all the time.”

Christmas Takes Flight debuts Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

