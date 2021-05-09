Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy Dove While Celebrating Her First Mother's Day

Katy Perry is enjoying her first Mother's Day. The singer and American Idol judge took to Twitter on Sunday to commemorate the occasion.

"I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother," tweeted Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, back in August.

The pop icon said she is "so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother’s Day!"

Meanwhile, Bloom also celebrated his lady love's first Mother's Day with a hilariously weird photoshopped image showing him on a fishing trip holding a miniature version of Perry, dressed like a mermaid.

"Got myself a real catch," Bloom quipped. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day."

Perry also felt some love on Sunday's brand new American Idol, which featured two rounds of competition -- the first based on Coldplay songs and featuring Chris Martin as a mentor, and the second themed around Mother's Day, and songs dedicated to the Idol hopefuls' own moms.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Perry and her fellow Idol judges -- Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan -- after Sunday's show, and the singer opened up about how it felt to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

"It feels fulfilling. It's beautiful," Perry shared. "I now know the unconditional love and I'm so happy to celebrate it today."

As for how she and her adorable family commemorated the day, Perry said the best gift was getting to spend time with her baby girl.

"We celebrated yesterday knowing I had to work today... I got to sleep with her, we had a nap for three hours and I held her hand and it made me so happy," Perry recalled. "That was my way of celebrating."

The two-hour episode featured a number of memorable performances as the Top 7 duked it out for a spot in the Top 5. Live voting took place during the episode, so the two contestants to get the axe were revealed at the end of the episode.

After performing one Coldplay tune and then one song dedicated to their mothers, America voted to see more of Caleb Kennedy, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence. This means Hunter Metts and returning contestant Arthur Gunn were sent packing.

This heated season of American Idol picks up next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.