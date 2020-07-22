Katy Perry Says She Buried the Hatchet with Taylor Swift As An ‘Example of Redemption’ for Young Girls

Katy Perry is giving fans further insight into her once rocky relationship with fellow songstress Taylor Swift. In a new interview with Howard Stern, Perry shared how the two put their conflict behind them in a bid to set an example to young women. She added that the pair now discuss “the best we want for each other."

"Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs ... time will tell my story," Perry, 35, said while discussing the past feud. "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption."

“It's hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we're super friendly and I've always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other," she continued.

The two put their highly-publicized differences aside when Perry made a surprise appearance in Swift’s 2018 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

These days, Perry has bigger things on her plate -- she’s preparing to give birth to her first child, a baby girl, with Lord of the Rings star, Orlando Bloom.

She’s also about to drop her new record, Smile, on Aug. 14, and candidly discussed how she battled depression while making the new music.

"It was more than I had ever faced in my life,” she said. “I'd had bouts of depression before, but I had been able to avoid falling into the really dark depression by making music. It's like all these things you do to distract -- you eat, you work you get a new boyfriend, you shop."

"I was so ashamed about being on medication because I was like... 'I wrote 'Firework,’” she added, about her uplifting, motivational 2017 hit. “But it was one of those things where I'd sprained my brain a little bit."

Perry credited Bloom, 43, for supporting her through all the ups and downs of her mental health struggles, which saw her contemplate suicide at one point.

Bloom accompanied her to a week-long stay at the Hoffman Institute, which she said focuses on, “re-wiring of your neural pathways through psychological and spiritual exercises.”

She said the actor has also been tolerant and understanding of her moods. "He's the only one that could handle it and that's why we're in this position," she told Stern. "I showed him all of it. And I still test him and he still shows up and he still is not phased by it and that's why he is perfect for me -- because I'm a lot!"

See more on Perry below.