Katy Perry Says She's Five Weeks Sober After Making a Pact With Fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry cannot lose a bet -- especially to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom! On Monday, during an event in New York City, the 38-year-old American Idol host revealed that she's sober.

"I've been sober for five weeks today. I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," she said during the event, via People, while jokingly pretending to cry.

Also in attendance was Perry's fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. When asked by Bryan if she's thinking of caving, the "Firework" singer was adamant that she's in it to win it.

"No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months," she said.

Bloom and Perry, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, got engaged in 2019. In February, Bloom spoke with Flaunt about his relationship with his "baby mama and life partner," and how although they are a team, they have faced some challenges.

"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom said of himself and Perry. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

The 46-year-old actor added, "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity. "[but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."