Katy Perry Shares Sweet Baby Gift From Pal Ariana Grande

Daisy Dove Bloom is only three months old, and she's already got quite a wardrobe. Katy Perry took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off the latest addition to her daughter's closet -- a white Givenchy snowsuit courtesy of Ariana Grande.

Perry's video also featured the sweet note Grande sent with the gift. "Katy and Orlando, Congrats & I adore you both!!! Love, Ariana," the "7 Rings" singer wrote.

The new mom -- who welcomed Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom in August -- shared her love for Grande right back. "Ily," she wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging the pop star.

Daisy's new snowsuit is just one of many gifts she's gotten from celebs since her birth. In September, Perry showed off the hand-embroidered baby blanket Taylor Swift sent for the little one.

Perry and Bloom, meanwhile, are in "parenthood bliss," a source recently told ET.

“Katy and Orlando are doing fantastic as a couple and are in parenthood bliss," the source said. "They’re on the same page when it comes to making time for Daisy and their careers and doing a really great job at figuring everything out together. Daisy is their main priority right now."

"They’ve both been so hands-on, and [they] know that it will always be a balancing act," the source added. "Orlando thinks Katy is an amazing mom."

